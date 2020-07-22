BANDON — The Southern Coos Health District will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, July 23, starting with an executive session at 6 p.m. and public meeting at 6:30 p.m. to review staff reports for June. The meeting will be held in the conference room of Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center, 900 11th St. SE.
The executive session is being held under ORS 192.660(2)(i) and 192.660(8) to review and evaluate the performance of an officer, employee or staff member if the person does not request an open meeting and ORS 192.660(2)(h)to consult regarding current litigation or litigation that is more likely than not to be filed.
The public meeting will also be available to the public over live stream video via the Southern Coos Hospital Facebook page.
