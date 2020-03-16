BANDON — The Southern Coos Health District Board will hold a second special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 16, in the Southern Coos Hospital main conference room, 900 11th St. SE, as a follow-up to the March 5 special meeting. The March 16 meeting will include an update on the status of and options for the Southern Coos Health Clinic electronic health records and a financial review of the clinic.
There will also be an executive session under ORS 192.660(2)(f) to consider information or records that are exempt from disclosure by law.
