Southern Coos Health District board of Directors

A reception was held for outgoing Southern Coos Health District Board member Brian Vick, third from left. Vick served on the hospital board for 12 years. He is also a long-time Bandon city councilor and serves on the Bandon Historical Society Museum board. Edie Jurgenson, third from right, was sworn in at this month's meeting as the newest board member, being elected in May to fill Vick's seat. Other board members include, from left: Esther Williams, (outgoing member Vick) (Jurgenson) Tom Bedell, Carol Acklin and David Allen.