BANDON - The Southern Coos Health District Board of Directors will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in Southern Coos Hospital’s conference room, 900 11th St. SE in Bandon.
Agenda items include staff reports for July.
