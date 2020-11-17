The Southern Coos Health District will review open board positions and elect new officers at its regular monthly meeting Thursday.

The meeting, scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and be available to the public by live stream video, also will include a reviewing the CEO contract draft, considering employee end-of-year recognition, reviewing Governance Institute Training Curriculum and hearing staff reports for October.

To access the live stream video link, visit the Southern Coos Hospital website or Facebook page.

