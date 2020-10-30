The South Coast Striders is planning a hike to the Dellenback Dunes on Sunday, Nov. 1.
The hike starts at 10 a.m. and is limited to 15 people, though if demand is high and there are enough hike leaders, the group can stagger start times.
The hike will be a five-mile trek from the trailhead to the beach and back. The group may spend a little time on the beach before returning.
In the past, part of the group has done a longer hike along Ten Mile Creek, which becomes about a nine-mile hike.
To get to the hike, travel north on Highway 101 15.4 miles to the John Dellenback Dunes Trail. Note, there is a $5 day use fee for people who don’t have a recreation pass.
To sign up for the hike, visit http://canopyweb.com/forms/index.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In