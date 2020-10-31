South Slough National Estuarine Reserve will have a birds on the estuary outing on Nov. 4, one of several community classes in November.
The event starts at 10 a.m. at the Charleston Visitors Information Center.
The free event is limited to six participants and preregistration is required. An interpreter and binoculars will be provided and participants should plan on dressing for the weather.
Participants also must wear a mask whenever social distancing can’t be maintained.
To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/birds-on-the-estuary-tickets-127063427131
Introduction to crabbing
South Slough will have an introduction to crabbing class on Nov. 13, starting at 10 a.m. at the Charleston Visitors Information Center. The event is limited to six participants and is free, but preregistration is required.
It includes a lesson on the life cycle of crabs, their importance to the local economy and the various techniques used in crabbing.
To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/introduction-to-crabbing-tickets-127065621695
Estuary paddle trip
Experience the rich cultural and natural history of the South Slough on a trail that flows with the tide. During the two-mile paddle, experienced guides will show areas of the South Slough reserve rarely seen by visitors.
Participants can bring their own kayaks or canoe or rent one from South Slough ($20).
There is no fee to participate, but reservations are required and the event is limited to six people.
To sign up, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/estuary-paddle-trip-tickets-127039684115
