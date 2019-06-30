LANGLOIS - The South Coast Striders invite the public on a hike to Blacklock Point from Floras Lake on Sunday, July 7.
There will be short and long options for this hike, which begins at 10 a.m. at Boice-Cope County Park in Langlois.
Long hike: A rugged 8.5 mile journey from Floras Lake to Blacklock Point along beaches, densely wooded trails and exposed rocky points with ocean views with plenty of history and local lore in the mix. This hike is rated difficult to most difficult, with some mild bushwhacking. The rating is based on the length and a couple of steep (but short) inclines.
Dress in layers - windbreaker with a hood is highly recommended. Bring water and something to eat during a stop at the point.
Short hike(s): Those wanting a shorter hike can hike with the long hikers to certain key landmarks, and then return (will range from 3-5 miles depending on the turnaround).
Directions: From Bandon or Coos Bay, travel south on U.S. Highway 101 to Langlois. Go one-half mile past Langlois and turn right (west) on Floras Lake Loop Road. Follow the signs 3 miles to Floras Lake and Boice-Cope County Park.
Suggested Carpool Sites and departure times:
• Bay Area Visitor Center — 9 a.m.
• Coquille Visitor Center — 9 a.m.
• Ray’s in Bandon — 9:20 a.m.
• Battle Rock Park Visitor Center — 9:30 a.m.
Upcoming hikes
Kentucky Falls — July 13
Cape Mountain — July 27
Bandon Historical Hike — Aug. 11