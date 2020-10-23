OREGON COAST — Mussel harvesting reopened along the entire Oregon Coast Thursday, according to the state Department of Agriculture and Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Beaches along the South Coast closed to harvesting in September after the marine biotoxin paralytic shellfish poison exceeded the closure limit. Recent samples have found that value is now lower than the limit, allowing for harvesting to reopen, according to a news release from the agencies.
Meanwhile, razor clam samples indicate that the marine biotoxin domoic acid has exceeded closure limits along some stretches of the coast. As a result, the agencies announced a closure of recreational razor clamming between Cascade Head in Lincoln City and the north jetty of the Siuslaw River in Florence.
Razor clamming is still permitted to the north and south of that area. Recreational bay clam and crab harvesting are both open along the entire coast, and ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice monthly.
Areas are permitted to reopen after two consecutive tests with toxins below their assigned closure limits, the news release said.
