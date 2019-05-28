COOS BAY - South Coast Inventors will meet at 6:20 p.m., Thursday, June 6, at the Newmark Center, 2110 Newmark Ave., Room 207.
Mike Broyles, president of HandleFix will be the speaker. Broyles will speak about his invention - a heat-shrink polymer sleeve that can be added to any wood handled tool for better grip and reduced vibration and how it has progressed from prototype to product. He will also talk about how he setup his crowd-sourcing campaign and how South Coast Inventors has helped in the prototype stage.
South Coast Inventors is a free-to-attend nonprofit organization. The group helps turn ideas into products, improve existing ones or help to start a new business. Learn to navigate the complicated path of product development, patent search and application plus prototype construction. Everyone uses their expertise to solve problems. This help is ongoing and can continue in future meetings. All meetings attendees must sign a non-disclosure agreement to protect their ideas.
For more information visit southcoastinventors.org or call 541-366-1677.