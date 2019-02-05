COOS BAY - South Coast Inventors will hold its next monthly meeting at 6:20 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 7, at the Newmark Center, 2110 Newmark Ave, Room 207, Coos Bay.
Charley Yancey, President of North West Custom Concepts will be the speaker. He will speak about his business, which manufactures tiny houses in the Coos County area and how new legislation passed in Oregon will allow many property owners to rent out tiny homes on their property. For more information, email him at charlieyancey77@gmail.com.
South Coast Inventors is a free-to-attend nonprofit organization. The group helps turn ideas into products, improve existing ones or helps people start a new business. Learn to navigate the complicated path of product development, patent search and application plus prototype construction. Everyone uses their expertise to solve problems. This help is ongoing and can continue in future meetings. All meeting attendees must sign a non-disclosure agreement to protect their ideas.
For more information visit southcoastinventors.org or call 541-366-1677.