South Coast Gospel Mission will provide a Thanksgiving dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
The mission is located at 1999 N. 7th St. in Coos Bay, behind Coos Bay Toyota.
The mission welcomes donations from anybody who would like to help out with food and supplies needed for the less fortunate.
It’s message to the less fortunate: “If you’re hungry, we’d like to feed you. If you need a warm jacket, we’d like to clothe you.”
For more information, call the mission at 541-269-5017.
People also can donate online or check out the mission’s various services for the homeless at www.southcoastgospelmission.org.
