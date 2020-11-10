The South Coast Educational Service District Budget Committee is looking for a member for the area from the southern part of Coos County — the Bandon, Powers, Coquille and Myrtle Point areas — to serve on the budget committee for 2020-21.
South Coast ESD provides services to 10 area school districts in special education, technology, administration and curriculum. The agency’s primary goal is to support school districts so that students thrive, parents get the support they need, school districts are provided important and necessary services and the community is successful.
The budget committee reviews the proposed budget, listens to comments and approves the budget. The committee reviews the proposal to ensure the district is planning to spend money for expressly stated district goals.
People interested in serving on the committee can contact Kathy Metzger by phone at 541-266-3951 or email at kathleenm@scesd.k12.or.us.
