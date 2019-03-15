OREGON - Kick off the spring season with SOLVE on Saturday, March 23. Oregonians will mobilize along the entire Oregon coast to remove tens of thousands of pounds of litter and marine debris washed in from winter storms. Presented by AAA Oregon, the SOLVE Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup welcomes families, schools, business groups, and volunteers of all ages to join together in cleaning Oregon's beaches.
Every spring and fall, volunteers from across Oregon head to the beach as part of SOLVE's twice-annual coastwide cleanups. This home-grown tradition benefits both people and wildlife, supporting clean seas and healthy communities. Join SOLVE this March to help protect the coast for present and future generations.
The SOLVE Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup will take place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 23. This is a family-friendly event, and all Oregonians are encouraged to participate.
Register at one of 45 beach cleanup sites Astoria to Brookings. On the South Coast, cleanup sites will be located at the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Visitor Center in Reedsport, at Umpqua Dunes in Reedsport, Bastendorf Beach Park in Coos Bay, Bandon City Park gazebo in Bandon, Battle Rock Wayside in Port Orford, the Ophir Recreation Site in Ophir, the Gold Beach Visitor Center in Gold Beach and the Brookings Rest Area, opposite Harris Beach State Park in Brookings.
For more information and to see a list of cleanup sites, visit solveoregon.org or call 503-844-9571 x332.
Wear sturdy shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. All cleanup supplies will be provided. Volunteers who would like to help make the event more sustainable are encouraged to bring their own reusable bucket and work gloves. The most common items found during this event are broken pieces of plastic and cigarette butts, which are harmful to local wildlife. Bring an old colander to sift the tide lines for these tiny pieces.
Since 1984, over 260,000 volunteers have removed an astounding 3.6 million pounds of debris from Oregon's beaches. This debris comes in many forms, from the single bottle cap littered on the beach to a thousand-pound commercial fishing net. A recent study published in the journal Science indicates that about eight million metric tons of plastic are entering the ocean globally each year, the equivalent of five bags of trash for every foot of coastline in the world. With this number on the rise, the impacts on the ocean and coastlines are high.
"Thousands of pounds of marine debris, both from Oregon and across the Pacific basin, wash ashore on our iconic beaches each year, threatening the health of our wildlife and coastal communities," said Joy Hawkins, SOLVE program manager. "While this is a worldwide problem, local citizens have the power to make a difference here on our own shores."
The Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup is presented by AAA Oregon. Additional sponsors include Major Sponsors - Fred Meyer, NW Natural, Surfsand Resort, and The Standard; Coordinating Sponsors - Oregon Parks and Recreation Department and local coast haulers; Media Sponsors - K103fm, and KOIN 6.
About SOLVE
SOLVE is a statewide nonprofit organization that brings Oregonians together to improve our environment and build a legacy of stewardship. Since 1969, the organization has grown from a small, grassroots group to a national model for volunteer action. Today, SOLVE mobilizes and trains tens of thousands of volunteers of all ages across Oregon to clean and restore our neighborhoods and natural areas, and to build a legacy of stewardship for our state. Visit solveoregon.org for more information.