SOUTH COAST — Registration is now open for SOLVE’s annual Beach & Riverside Cleanup, happening from Saturday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Oct. 4. This statewide volunteer event includes beach cleanups, inland cleanups and habitat restoration events, all of which keep Oregon’s watersheds clean and healthy.
Since 1984, more than 140,000 Oregonians have participated in this statewide event, collecting over 900 tons of litter and debris. This longstanding Oregon tradition has seen renewed excitement each year, reflecting how important taking care of the environment is to Oregonians.
The Beach & Riverside Cleanup, along with all SOLVE events, requires all volunteers and volunteer leaders to adhere to safety guidelines. These guidelines include wearing a face covering at the event, maintaining social distancing, and providing only sanitized tools, among other measures. Even with Safety Guidelines in place, SOLVE volunteers have still proven motivated to keep Oregon clean. To find a beach cleanup near you, visit SOLVEOREGON.ORG.
Bandon beach cleanup
Join SOLVE and Shoreline Education for Awareness in taking care of Bandon area beaches for the Beach & Riverside Cleanup. Sign up at SOLVEOREGON.ORG. On Saturday, Sept. 19, check-in at the Bandon City Park's gazebo between 10-11 a.m. Once checking in at the gazebo, the SOLVE beach captain will recommend the best beach area to clean.
"Help us protect marine life and maintain the beauty of our coast," said a SOLVE opportunity leader: Jon Schmidt. "Be prepared by dressing for any weather and wearing sturdy shoes. You are encouraged to bring your own reusable bucket/bag, gloves and water bottle to help reduce plastic waste. If you happen to forget, SOLVE will provide bags and gloves."
Volunteers are reminded not to forget to pick up the small stuff. The most commonly found items of trash found on Oregon beaches are tiny bits of plastic and cigarette butts, which can be harmful to shore birds and marine life. Bring an old colander to sift the sand for these items.
This beach cleanup is family friendly and volunteers of all ages will find the event fun and rewarding.
"Please remember our ocean shores can be dangerous," the organizer said. "Please do not climb on logs that have any water around them and never turn your back on the ocean. Keep dogs on a leash.
"Thank you to the Washed Ashore Project for helping to re-purpose collected debris at this site."
