BANDON — Volunteers in Bandon picked up approximately 300 pounds of trash along Bandon beaches from Seven Devils Wayside north to the China Creek Beach south of town Saturday morning.
And that was just in the Bandon area. The SOLVE Beach & Riverside Cleanups is part of a statewide volunteer event that has occurred each fall and spring since 1984 that includes beach cleanups, inland cleanups and habitat restoration events, all in an effort to keep Oregon's watershed clean and healthy. Other events Saturday were held at Sunset Bay Beach, Bastendorff Beach and Horsfall Beach.
In Bandon, the event was organized by Shoreline Education for Awareness volunteers, with Mary Garrett as the SOLVE site captain.
Garrett said notable items gathered by volunteers included seven large chunks of Styrofoam (that likely broke loose from docks along the Coquille River), four large pieces of plastic and a post from the snowy plover protected area near China Creek.
"There were a lot of smaller items (including) plastic bottle caps, toys, micro plastics, beer bottles and soda cans and plastic bottles," Garrett said.
Fifty people attended the event, with approximately 80% locals and 20% visitors to Bandon, Garrett estimated.
Garrett is past-president of SEA, a nonprofit organization that works to improve stewardship of the coastal areas by increasing awareness of the shoreline habitat and wildlife along the Oregon Coast. Her husband Steve is current president. Several other SEA volunteers also helped with the event.
More information about SEA can be found at www.sea-edu.org and volunteers are always welcome.
"I really believe in keeping our planet clean for our children and grandchildren," SEA volunteer Dorothy Thrashing said. "Plus I need to work out some angst and sadness with the passing of RGB (Ruth Bader Ginsberg)."
Arlene Esqueda was helping with sign-ups, then headed out to pick up trash. Esqueda said she takes a sieve with her to strain the sand, where she finds various small plastic items, cigarette butts and, most notably, "nurdles," which are not much bigger than the head of a pin and come in all colors. Despite their novelty, nurdles can be dangerous to birds and fish and humans who consume those animals.
Nurdle is the colloquial name for pre-production plastic pellets. These are the raw material of the plastic industry — the building blocks for plastic bottles, plastic bags, drinking straws, car components, computer keyboards — in fact almost anything that's made of plastic.
"When these are in the ocean, floating around, fish mistake them for food and ingest them," Esqueda said "Pelagic birds that feed out in the ocean, like albatross also ingest them while scooping up or diving for their food. We're not sure what is still leaching from nurdles and we're probably also eating them in our fish."
Garrett was interested in collecting nurdles following a SEA training.
"Mary (Garrett) and I went to a SEA training in Newport and they talked about nurdles," Esqueda said. "There is a lot of it out there and one of the things they are doing is making nurdle necklaces to sell to educate the public."
Carrie Foster came to the cleanup with her husband Stephen and her niece Ashlynn Plouff, 3, and Cash Foster, 4.
"For the past few weeks, Cash has been very focused on littering in town and has noticed the trash everywhere and wanted to clean it up," Carrie said. "So I saw this and that's our plan."
Jeanne and Kary Palmer have lived in Bandon for a year after moving from Chandler, Ariz.
"We saw the notices and wanted to help," Jeanne said.
The couple jogs every morning on the beach and swims and boogie boards in the ocean. Kary, a retired firefighter, and Jeanne said they love the area and especially the cooler temperatures. The couple searched up and down the coast looking for a place to retire.
"We wanted something like Oceanside, Calif., where I grew up, that is quaint and has amazing beaches and Bandon has both of those," Jeanne said.
The couple picked up trash along the South Jetty.
All of the trash picked up in the Bandon area and from other along the South Coast on Saturday will be taken to Washed Ashore, a Bandon-based nonproft that builds and exhibits art made from trash collected along local beaches to educate about plastic pollution and spark change in consumer habits.
Washed Ashore sculptures can be seen around Bandon but are also on exhibit worldwide in museums, zoos, theme parks, aquariums and other locations.
Katie Dougherty, Washed Ashore operations and financial manager, was on hand Saturday to facilitate gathering the trash to take to Washed Ashore's facility south of Bandon.
"We have some new sculptures we're working on and one of the pieces that we've been commissioned to do will be revealed on the Kelly Clarkson show," said Dougherty, who lives in Port Orford and is involved in several other volunteer activities.
Some of Washed Ashore's creations will soon be available on an Etsy online store the organization will soon open.
Heather Fargason traveled from Medford for the weekend to escape the smoke.
"We found a room and found out this was happening and thought it would be a good way to get out," Fargason said, adding that her family visits Bandon regularly and she's helped with Washed Ashore projects.
"So to be on that side too feels good and helpful," Fargason said. "I'm super thankful for the opportunity. It's awesome."
There will be two additional SOLVE Beach Cleanup events on Oct. 3 at Oregon Dunes in Reedsport and Umpqua Dunes Beach, both in the Reedsport area.
