On left and right members of the Bandon High School chapter of the National Honor Society Olivia McMahon and Nick Turner welcome six new members who were inducted at a special early morning candlelight ceremony May 28. The six new members are, from left: Becky Yu, Kyla Harris, Ashley Strain, Allison Hennick, Naomi Martin and Kayla LaPlante. The NHS is a nationwide student-run organization for high school students. Selection is based on four criteria: scholarship (academic achievement), leadership, service and character. The NHS also requires community service to school and other organizations. The NHS was founded in 1921 by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.