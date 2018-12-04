CORVALLIS - Oregon State University celebrated 150 years on Oct. 27 with cakes that represented 23 campus buildings.
Becky Yu, a junior at Bandon High School, and member of Coquille Crazy Crafting Chefs 4-H Club, traveled to Corvallis to decorate a cake with her brother Andy Yu, a sophomore at OSU in the Mechanical Engineering Department and a 2017 graduate of Bandon High.
The building they constructed and decorated was Community Hall with its Clock Tower, one of the oldest buildings on campus.
They started with chocolate cake sections and for two hours created the celebration cake. Over 60 students and members of the community became cake decorators. On Friday, 17 cakes were decorated and on Saturday morning six more. Becky said she "Felt like she was on a cooking show." She had fun and frosted the biggest cake she has ever decorated. At 11 a.m. on Saturday, the cakes were set up at the Farmers Market. At noon, more than 500 people were served "OSU 150 Birthday Cake."
Shelley Signs, OSU 150 executive director, encouraged students and families to have fun and join in the historic celebration. Becky and Andy Yu were happy to be using 4-H skills and be part of the special tasty day. Jaci Pinkston, 4-H leader, was the photographer of the challenging day. Coos County was well represented on the official day of the 150 years.