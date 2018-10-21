BANDON - Shoreline Education for Awareness will hold its annual meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Bandon Community Center (The Barn), 1200 11th St. SW.
Join SEA to catch up on this year's coastal wildlife interpretive activities, plans for the coming year and election of board members.
The keynote speaker, Lisa Hildebrand from Oregon State University's GEMMLab, will report on this summer's gray whale research. Researchers spent six weeks closely observing, identifying and collecting specimens from gray whales which have become well loved "summer residents." The research resulted in a great deal of new facts about these impressive mammals.
Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information visit www.sea-edu.org or phone 541-313-6751.