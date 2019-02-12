BANDON — Shoreline Education for Awareness, in partnership with Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition and Washed Ashore, will present a seminar on the impacts of plastics on the coastal ecosystem titled "Impacts of Marine Debris and Microplastics on our Nearshore Ecosystems."
The free seminar will be presented by Dorothy Horn, graduate research fellow for the National Science Foundation, at 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 16, at Washed Ashore, 325 Second St. SE in Old Town Bandon.
"We cannot walk on the beach without encountering plastics," said a SEA spokesman. "Dorothy will help us understand how plastics impact the coastal ecosystems and wildlife."
Wine and cheese will be served. For further information visit www.sea-edu.org or phone 541-313-6751.