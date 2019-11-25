Shop Small Saturday in Port Orford

PORT ORFORD — Shop Small Saturday will be celebrated in Port Orford from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.
Ride the Holiday Trolley all around town for six hours, free of charge. Check out the list of local businesses on the Port Orford Arts Council Facebook page. The vast majority are small, local, enterprises. Every business on the list helps the economy of Port Orford. An Art Walk will also be held throughout town.
"Go shopping, eating and drinking on Saturday!" said a spokesperson. "Then come to the Crab Pot Tree Lighting Party at the A-Frame."
After Shop Small Saturday ends at 5 p.m., everyone is welcome to come to the A-Frame for the Crab Pot Tree Lighting, which will be held rain or shine. The first 60 attendees receive a free adorable snowman mug. Caroling, hot cocoa (yes, with baby marshmallows), spiced cider, sparkling cranberry punch, holiday cookies and treats and camaraderie will be offered.