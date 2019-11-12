BANDON — Shop in Bandon this holiday season and enjoy special thanks from the local business community, sponsored by the Bandon Chamber of Commerce.
The last Shop Bandon promotion in 2015 was a several week program, but this year the Chamber is jump-starting the Shop Local campaign by offering a 4-hour Flash Sale on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30.
Shoppers are invited to redeem receipts from retail businesses in Bandon's 97411 zip code for a commemorative Irish coffee-style mug or a large yard holiday ornament at the Visitor Center.
Shop Bandon participants may collect one of the commemorative glasses or large yard ornament with $60 total of receipts. Receipts must indicate products purchased between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Nov. 30. Utilities, groceries, pharmacy, contracted services and filling station purchases are exempt. (One mug or one ornament per person, per receipts total of $60. Maximum four of any/both. Limited availability, first-come, first-served.)
After the shopping frenzy, relax and mingle with friends at the Alive After 5’s Nog Walk/Wine Walk from 3-5 p.m. and at 5:30 p.m. head to the Bandon Chamber Visitor Center parking lot for the annual lighting of the Community Christmas Tree.