BANDON - Sheila Minkler has joined the Banner Bank team as its client services manager.
Minkler moved to Bandon from Southern California on Dec. 17, 1998, "The day after the big snow." She and her husband Don and three children moved to the area so Don could take a position as pastor of the Seabird Chapel of God.
Don now serves as the associate minister at Seabird Chapel, while building a radio/seminary ministry.
The couple's eldest daughter, Sarah, lives in Bandon and serves as church secretary. She and her husband Andrew have two girls and are building a new house in Bandon.
The couple's youngest daughter, Carrie, is a school teacher in the Bandon School District and her husband Jeremiah serves as the youth pastor at Seabird Chapel.
Their youngest child, Craig, is an engineer and he and his wife Mary recently moved from Kentucky to North Carolina with their infant son.
Minkler is happy to be at Banner Bank and loves the city of Bandon, describing herself as one of its biggest fans, and is grateful to live in such a beautiful place. She started out in Bandon as a part-time school bus driver for the Bandon School District while working part-time at Umpqua Bank. In 2003 she was hired on full-time at Umpqua Bank.
After 15 years of banking she has transferred to Banner Bank. She has the experience to help customers with all their financial needs for checking, savings, CD's CDs and loans. Minkler is experienced in technology solutions including online banking and bill pay. She can also notarize and is available to assist with any other financial needs.
"Sheila has had quite an impact since joining Banner Bank," said Assistant Vice President and Bandon Branch Manager David Hisel. "She has developed a lot of relationships in the community and she's a good fit for Banner Bank because we're so focused on serving our community. She fits in perfectly with our team."
Minkler replaced Tyler Kinney, who transferred to the Coquille Banner Bank branch. She joins Hisel and other Bandon Banner employees Andrea McMahon, senior personal banker; Shay Williams, senior teller; and Pete Wayrynen, teller. Hisel said Banner Bank is focused even more this year on community outreach.
"Our team is active with many community organizations and causes, and that will remain a key focus for us this year," Hisel said. "We really want to serve the community and through that, build strong relationships, which in turn makes our company stronger. We have a team of experienced bankers who all personally enjoy being active in the community, and Sheila fits right into that."
For her part, Minkler is pleased to be working at job she enjoys.
"I would love to see all of my friends, so come by for a visit," Minkler said.
Minkler can be reached at 541-347-2441 or sheila.minkler@bannerbank.com.