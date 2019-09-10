BANDON - Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men, after skin cancer, with one in nine men being diagnosed at some point in their lives.
According to the American Cancer Society, it is estimated that this year alone there will be 174,650 new cases and about 31,620 deaths caused by prostate cancer.
While prostate cancer is a very serious disease, it has also become very survivable. The key is early detection. If you are over the age of 50 (earlier if you have a family history) it is time to start discussing routine prostate cancer screenings with your primary care provider.
During the month of September, Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center wants to help people take charge of their health and is offering free PSA testing with an order from your primary care provider.
For more information call Southern Coos Hospital at 541-347-2426.