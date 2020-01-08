BANDON — Ready to see your book selling on Amazon? The self-publishing industry is technologically challenging, yet imminently accessible and navigable with the right knowledge.
Heidi Connolly, author, editor and self-publishing consultant of Harvard Girl Word Services, looks forward to fielding questions at a free workshop from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, in the small conference room of the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
Topics include printing vs. publishing, ISBN and copyright, cover design and tech specs.