Heidi Connolly with flute

Heidi Connolly

 Contributed photo

BANDON — Ready to see your book selling on Amazon? The self-publishing industry is technologically challenging, yet imminently accessible and navigable with the right knowledge.

Heidi Connolly, author, editor and self-publishing consultant of Harvard Girl Word Services, looks forward to fielding questions at a free workshop from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, in the small conference room of the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW. 

Topics include printing vs. publishing, ISBN and copyright, cover design and tech specs. 

