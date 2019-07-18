BANDON - If you told Carrie McKim that someday she'd own an art gallery, she wouldn't have believed it.
The Bandon native whose family roots grow deep in the area was working full time for Coos County as an administrative services manager. She started with the county at age 21 and worked her way up for 18 years, figuring she'd make it a lifetime career.
But one day she was in the Second Street Gallery in Bandon, redeeming a gift certificate. McKim often shopped at the gallery, picking up gifts for family and co-workers. That day, she was with her daughter Elizabeth, who pointed out a for sale sign in the window. The thought of owning a shop she had always loved prompted her to take a photo of the sign.
"I was so excited," McKim said. "Suddenly, my mind was full of possibilities. I didn't even spend my gift certificate."
Instead, McKim looked up the listing on her phone and read everything she could about it. She went home and told her husband Chris she wanted to look into buying the gallery.
They called Rushel Reed with Beach Loop Realty and met with her and owner Peter Bauer that day. Bauer and his wife Candace Kreitlow managed the gallery together. After a walk-through and many questions, followed by financial records and due diligence, two weeks later they made an offer.
McKim wasn't even looking for a different job, but although it took about six months and several road bumps to complete the process, she knew it was what she wanted to do. She quit her job at the county and took over as gallery owner on March 17, 2018.
McKim's managerial background and strong organizational skills help her with the financial and paperwork end of the business. And everyone who was working there stayed on, teaching her about the other aspects of the gallery, including Kreitlow, Ava Richey, Susan Lehman and Shawn Tempesta - all artists. McKim also hired artist Stephen Yates as well as her mother Laurie Kreutzer to help out. Her daughter does all the social media and occasionally fills in.
The Second Street Gallery was founded in 1983 by a group of innovative artists. Ruth and Hugh Harrison purchased the gallery in 1984 and moved it to the Dahl Building. The next move was to the Continuum Building across the street in 1988. It was purchased by Grover Hatcher and Debbie Johnson in 1995 and moved to its current location. Richard Rahmlow and Pat Nash purchased the gallery in 2005 and Bauer and Kreitlow in 2012.
The gallery represents more than 100 artists and companies working in a wide range of mediums, all displayed in its spacious Old Town location. Seventy-five percent of the artists are from Oregon, while the others live in the Pacific Northwest.
The ever-changing displays feature paintings, giclees, litho prints, earrings, necklaces, weavings, glass, ceramics, fabric art, metal sculpture, wood carvings, stone sculpture, photographs, candles, puzzles, books and cards.
"I've already added 20 new artists," McKim said. "I try to keep a good variety of art."
The gallery also offers workshops, studio demonstrations, artist receptions, annual shows, lectures, bridal registry, layaway plans and gift certificates and is a destination of the Southern Oregon Coast Charm Trail.
During the summer, the gallery offers its Meet and Greet the Artist every weekend, featuring a different artist demonstrating their craft. The gallery also takes part in the Greater Bandon Association's monthly wine walks and other seasonal activities.
McKim feels strongly that art should be accessible to everyone.
"I have cards that start at $2.50. You can come in and buy a card and a nice pair of earrings or a coffee cup or a candle for $30 or so. That's why I shopped here all the time, because I could afford it. And I want to have something for everybody."
The gallery also has many high-end art pieces by well-known artists. Large paintings hang on the walls and metal sculptures stand in contrast to the flowing silk scarves and whimsical art. The most expensive piece is an exquisite eagle wood carving, priced at $9,500.
"There's nice things in here that I can't afford, but a lot of it I could," McKim said.
Families with children are welcome. McKim's 3-year-old niece, Scarlett, comes in and she teaches her not to touch what she shouldn't. The gallery cat is usually hanging around and a "dog of the day" might get its photo posted on Facebook.
"I want her to come in and appreciate art," McKim said of her niece. "And she loves to kiss the wooden mermaid sculpture."
"I just love the gallery," she added. "And while I'm not an artist, I can definitely appreciate all the work that goes into it and everybody's talent."
Second Street Gallery is open daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (5 p.m. in the winter) at 210 Second St. SE in Bandon. Visit www.secondstreetgallery.net or call 541-347-4133 for more information.