BANDON - Shoreline Education for Awareness will hold a two day coastline wildlife interpreter training session for SEA volunteers and anyone interested in becoming a SEA volunteer, beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18, at the Bandon Community Center/The Barn, 1200 11th St. SW.
The first day will include an overview of the SEA program, multiple volunteer opportunities, marine mammals, rocky shores and marine jurisdictions. The second day will include sessions on seabirds and Oregon's rocky intertidal areas.
This is SEA's 19th year providing information to the visiting public about coastal wildlife and its associated habitat. Beginning May 24, SEA volunteers will be at Face Rock viewpoint in Bandon, and at the Simpson Reef marine haul out site in Sunset Bay State Park Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Volunteers set up spotting scopes and provide informational handouts to visitors. Volunteers interact with visitors all over the world. Volunteers witness the dynamics of marine mammal and coastal birds throughout the summer. For information see www.sea-edu.org or phone 541-313-6751.