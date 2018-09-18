PORT ORFORD - The Mildred Hill Concert Series presents the Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus with The Accidentals Quartet at 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Zion Lutheran Church, 20th and Washington in Port Orford.
The concert features a women's barbershop harmony chorus, along with a men's barbershop quartet singing all of the favorite four-part harmony numbers, including oldies, Broadway tunes and pop music.
Tickets are $15 each and free for those 18 and younger. Tickets are available at the Port Orford co-op and at the door.
For more information, contact Phyllis Johns, 541-601-1304 or phyllismjohns@juno.com.