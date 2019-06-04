SOUTH COAST - The next Shoreline Education for Awareness quarterly beach cleanup will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8. Low tide that day is around 11 a.m., perfect timing for a coordinated effort by SEA members as well as volunteers from Washed Ashore and members of the public to scour local beaches for plastic trash. All of the marine debris collected will be delivered to Washed Ashore's facility at Art 101 for them to re-purpose into sculptures, according to organizers.
This cleanup effort will be coordinated with Bullards Beach State Park, Cape Blanco State Park, Surfrider and CoastWatch.
SEA’s June 8 cleanup will likely take place on multiple beaches depending on how many volunteers sign up. Weather permitting, at least part of the group will go to the south side of Cape Blanco since, as a "catcher beach," it always has significantly more debris than many other beaches in this area. In addition to Cape Blanco, other likely possibilities include beaches in the local Bandon area.
Bags and other supplies will be provided by SOLVE and Bullards Beach State Park. For more information or to sign up, contact SEA beach cleanup coordinators Bruce Williams and Nancy Bailey at 541-329-2359.