BANDON - Care Wear uniforms will be at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13. Pants, solid and printed tops, jackets and shoes will be available for those in the health care field whether they work at a hospital, clinic, care facility, or are an in-home care provider. Care Wear has brands such as Asics, UGG, Dansko and Birkenstock. A portion of the proceeds will go to benefit the Southern Coos Health Foundation.
For more information, contact Sabrina Johnson at sjohnson2@southerncoos.org or 541-329-1881.