BANDON - As the school year comes to a close, Bandon School Board members are concerned that enrollment continues to decline. Enrollment is now down to an historic low with 674 students in the district's three schools.
"I believe it's a huge concern for our school and our community," said Superintendent Doug Ardiana at the board's regular meeting May 13. "It affects our budget and it's at an all-time low."
Board member Marie Simonds said she did a calculation of enrollment over the last five years and discovered that each year the district lost on average 9-9.6 percent of its student body, with much of that decline occurring in at Bandon High School.
"I think if any business had an almost 10 percent loss over five years, they'd take a closer look at it," Simonds said.
Ardiana said the district is working on the implementation of a corporate strategy that may involve realigning schools to have a K-6th grade building and a 7th-12th grade building. That way, he said, the district could save by having fewer administrators and possibly even a part-time superintendent.
"We have to put all of our options on the table," Ardiana said.
One reason for the decline is BHS students are leaving that school and enrolling at Winter Lakes, an alternative charter school in Coquille, or for online charter schools. The district plans to open its own alternative charter school next year to help address that problem.
"We do have seniors who drop out and I think we have to stop letting them go and give them a plan for what to do," Ardiana said.
BHS Principal Sabrina Belletti said while the school does lose some students to Winter Lakes they lose just as many to a lack of local affordable housing.
"It's cheaper in Coos Bay to rent," Belletti said.
The district is also looking to open a daycare facility at Ocean Crest, which would address another problem in Bandon - families moving elsewhere due to the lack of qualified daycare providers.
Belletti added that strong career and technical education programs also help with student retention. When other schools offer programs that BHS doesn't, such as culinary arts or welding, parents may enroll their where those opportunities exist.
"More and more as a board we need to take a serious look on how to fix this," Ardiana said. "We definitely need to get these numbers to a manageable level."
"Our job as a board is to look at the numbers and if we see an issue, we look to the superintendent to come up with suggestive solutions," Simonds said.
"I will be doing that," Ardiana replied.
In other business, the board:
-- Heard from Ardiana that they district settled its bargaining negotiations with the Bandon Education Association in one meeting. The BEA agreed to a 3 percent salary increase each year for the next three years, as well as a 5 percent increase toward health insurance and an increase to 50 cents per mile (from 45 cents) for mileage reimbursement. Ardiana said salaries and benefits make up approximately 84 percent of the district's budget.
"I'm very proud we were able to give a 3 percent increase and that we have a three-year contract," Ardiana said. "We have a great relationship between our staff and board."
-- Approved the hiring of Carina Staatz, Ocean Crest Library aide; Melanie Trevisiol, Ocean Crest kindergarten teacher; Chris Trevisiol, director of operations; and Kathy Scott, Ocean Crest bus aide. In April, the board approved the hiring of Juanite Robison, Ocean Crest secretary; Ginelle DeForest, BHS JV volleyball coach; and Dustin Clark, HLMS principal.
-- Accepted the resignations of Stephanie Murphy, BHS English teacher; Molly Herbst, deputy clerk/business manager; Kathleen Augsburger as HLMS TAG coordinator; Stephen Jones, BHS industrial arts teacher; and Shawn Ficum, educational assistant. In April, the board accepted the resignation of Matt Devine, director of operations and HLMS football coach.