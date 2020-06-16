BANDON — The Bandon School District No. 54 is seeking applicants to fill an opening on the School Board following the resignation of Troy Russell.
"It is with some regret that I am resigning from the Bandon School District Board of Directors, effective June, 9, 2020," Russell wrote in a letter to the board. "After having first been elected to the baord in 2007, I certainly have mixed feelings about leaving with one year left of my most recent term. During these uncertain times, and with a bond election upcoming, I've realized that it's time for me to step aside and allow a new candidate to be part of the future course of Bandon schools."
Russell concluded his letter asking if he could present his daughter, Amelia, with her high school diploma at graduation, which he did end up doing.
A new board member will be appointed to serve the rest of Russell's term through June 30, 2021. Appointment is made by vote of the Bandon School Board. If the appointee wishes to serve longer, she or he must run for public election in May 2021.
Under Oregon law, board members must be registered voters living within the Bandon School District, and must have lived in the district for at least one year at the time of appointment.
Please submit a letter of interest to the District Office, 455 Ninth Street SW, Bandon no later than Thursday, June 18, at 4 p.m. For additional information, please contact Doug Ardiana dardiana@bandon.k12.or.us or 541-347-4411.
