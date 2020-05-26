BANDON — The Bandon School District has scheduled a special work session to discuss the topic of digital curriculum beginning at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, May 28.
Due to the coronavirus/COVID-19 statewide restrictions, and in keeping with the efforts of social distancing to reduce the spread of the coronavirus/COVID-19, the meeting of the Bandon School District School Board will be conducted virtually, rather than in person. Members of the community who wish to provide public comment, can email their comments to dardiana@bandon.k12.or.us ahead of the meeting and their comments will be part of the public record.
The meeting will be broadcast via Facebook Live.
A discussion of online/digital curriculum was held at the School Board's May work session, prior to its regular meeting. School Superintendent Doug Ardiana said staff has been looking into different digital curriculum platforms that could be used going forward, whether or not students are physically in the classrooms.
"We've seen the need coming and this is the catalyst for doing that," Ardiana said.
Ardiana said the district could save thousands by switching to digital learning versus purchasing textbooks. The model could also accommodate non-traditional Bandon students who are participating in online schooling with other districts.
With a new model, to be determined, traditional students could still attend classes in the school buildings, but teachers would implement digital tools to instruct instead of using textbooks. The students who can't make it to class every day due to illness, travel, because parents may not feel safe sending them there, or other reasons, could make use of the digital learning online.
And those students who choose to do 100 percent of their studies online could still be enrolled in the Bandon School District and complete their studies effectively.
"We are losing students to Winter Lakes High School and I think this is the perfect time to establish a virtual high school by using this model," Ardiana said. "Winter Lakes is 100% online — ours would be different."
Ardiana added that switching to a completely new model would be extra work initally and will change the way the district teaches and students learn. For example, there would still be a science teacher, but using digital materials. Students who didn't attend some or all classes could still do the work with that teacher because the lesson would be recorded and materials would be available online. Student assessments would be based on the curriculum.
As to the union's opinion, the Bandon Educational Association wants to ensure there is no reduction in teaching staff. Ardiana said the BEA has been meeting to work on details of the digital curriculum idea and will meet with Ardiana to give him more input for the discussion on May 28.
"We've led the pack during the COVID-19 crisis and school in September is not going to be 'normal,'" Ardiana said. "There's been a lot of discussion and talk of doing a softer approach such as Google Classroom, but that's just a platform, not a curriculum."
Board co-chairman Angela Cardas said there is a certain percentage of parents who will not feel safe sending their children back to class in the fall and they would welcome an online option.
"This would also be a way for students to stay in class if they are being asked to be quarantined," Cardas said.
Board member Marie Simonds asked what the possible down sides of such a program would be.
"Other than the savings in curriculum (materials), there might be other staffing concerns and that should be reflected in the budget," Simonds said.
Ardiana said in his opinion the best system would be a Monday-Friday in-person schooling, but using online resources as needed.
"I'm not in favor of online curriculum, but (in the fall) we will be limited," Ardiana said. "For example, there will be no assemblies and we'll have to have a 6-foot block for each student. It's going to be a management nightmare in the elementary school. Kids won't go class-to-class, teachers will come to them."
"I think we need to go to an online curriculum," Ardiana added. "I don't know where this is going, and this is just a discussion, but we need to move forward so we can meet the needs of the students."
Ocean Crest Principal Becky Armistead said it will always be important for elementary school children to have a pencil-to-paper element in their learning.
"I do not see us plugging kids in all day long. I think the bulk of parents will want to send their kids back to school," Armistead said. "I don't see this taking the place of traditional learning, but alternate options are necessary for some kids."
Bandon High School Principal Sabrina Belletti said it's easer to manage an online component with high schoolers, but having three different systems to deliver learning could be a challenge.
"If we do this, it may give more opportunities to our students," Ardiana said, before getting board agreement to move forward with the discussion.
