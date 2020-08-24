BANDON — The Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, the Southern Coos Health Foundation and the Bandon Chamber of Commerce invite community members to participate in the Cranberry Harvest Celebration Beach Walk. The beach walk will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, and begins at 10 a.m. The starting point for the walk is at the South Jetty entrance to the beach, and will end at Coquille Point. Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center will provide masks for anyone who would like one, along with hand sanitizer, bags and education about COVID-19 and other healthcare topics of interest.
Due to state-mandated restrictions around large gatherings as well a local interest in keeping the community safe from COVID-19, the Bandon Chamber of Commerce canceled the annual Cranberry Festival. In lieu of the festival, the Chamber is holding the Cranberry Harvest Celebration, made up of in-person and virtual events. For a line-up of events, visit https://bandon.com/cranberry-festival/.
The Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center and the Southern Coos Health Foundation is proud to partner with the Bandon Chamber of Commerce on the Cranberry Harvest Celebration Beach Walk. Participants are free to walk alone, with their families and with their dogs. Donations will be accepted at the Southern Coos Hospital table positioned at the start of the beach walk. All collected donations will go toward the hospital’s commitment to COVID preparations.
For more information contact Scott McEachern at 541-329-1040 or foundation@southerncoos.org.
