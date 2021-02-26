Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center is inviting artists for its quarterly art show, called “By the Light of the Moon.”
Works can broadly interpret the theme to include literal scenes such as those we see around us.
Creations can be indoors, outdoors, low-light expressions of the magical time between sunset and sunrise. They can include moon glow, full moon, no moon at all, slivers, slices, reflections — literal or metaphorical.
Potential artists are encouraged to “Think of all that happens at night while we sleep; ponder those who work the night shift. Let your imagination wander.”
The show will run from April through June.
People are encouraged to be creative, but keep in mind that art on the hospital walls is meant to entertain and de-stress patients, families, staff and visitors.
“It is not a venue for nudity, violence, morbidity or being a political soapbox,” officials said.
Artists may enter one to three pieces, including painting, collage, mixed media, drawing, photography or an assemblage in all artistic styles: representational, abstract, impressionistic or futuristic. All must be able to be hung on the wall.
“Thank you for your continued positive approach to art in these shows,” officials said.
The Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center’s art program is free to enter. People are encouraged to consider donating to the hospital’s art fund.
For more information, email Scott at foundation@southerncoos.org.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, no reception will be held. A digital show also is planned.
Art should be delivered on Sunday, March 28, at 1:30 p.m., to the main parking lot in front of the hospital. Entries should be ready to hang and come with paperwork including name, address and email of artist, title of the piece and price (if items are not for sale, include a value for insurance purposes). The name and title also should be listed on the back of each piece
People who can’t make it on March 28 can make alternative arrangements with the show’s organizers.
Entries can be picked up on Sunday, June 27, at 1:30 p.m. They should sign their work out, not just take it off the wall.
The hospital reserves the right to refuse any submitted artwork due to content, presentation or space. Images may be used for advertising and promotional purposes during for the show.
For information, contact the show’s organizers, Ava Richey at 541-297-6118 or Susan at 541-347-9888.
