BANDON - The monthly Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center's Prostate Cancer Support Group led by Ruben Guzman will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, at Seabird Chapel, 880 Seabird Drive.
This month, Guzman's wife Debra will begin a new support group for the support partners of those battling with prostate cancer. A support partner may be a spouse, significant other, family member or close friend. Both groups will be meeting at Seabird Chapel on the same date and time.
The groups will meet separately. While cancer for a couple often becomes “our cancer” it can often be seen and dealt with from varying perspectives, and needs to be supported differently for each role. All are welcome to attend.
For more information contact Sabrina Johnson at sjohnson2@southerncoos.org or 541-329-1881.