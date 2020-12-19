Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center is offering quick, fast, and accurate COVID-19 testing to our community. For the general population, anyone who suspects they have symptoms of coronavirus, or suspects they may have been exposed to someone who has COVID, should consult immediately with their primary care provider (PCP). A patient’s PCP will determine if they need a COVID test and help determine where to get a test.
SCHHC has a program for employees working at Bandon businesses that will ensure that employees at businesses, first responders, and government employees — all of whom make up the backbone of Bandon’s economy — may access COVID-19 testing and receive same-day results.
The design of the program is to reduce the uncertainty that many small businesses experience around employee health in the era of COVID-19. Businesses are now faced with difficult decisions when an employee reports an illness. The loss of even one employee to COVID-19 isolation or quarantine could be devastating to a small business.
Now, COVID-19 testing is only a phone call away at Southern Coos Hospital.
Who is Eligible?
- All Bandon workers are eligible. Any employee who works at a Bandon business is eligible. Patients are instructed to tell the hospital registration staff “I’m here because I’m an essential Bandon worker!”
- The general public is not eligible for this program. However, anyone who suspects they have symptoms of COVID or have been in contact with someone COVID positive should talk to their PCP immediately.
Here’s how it works:
- No doctor’s order? No problem. If an employee has a primary care doctor, they will need a doctor’s order. If they don’t have a primary care provider or they have trouble obtaining an order, Southern Coos Hospital will provide the doctor’s order for the test.
- No insurance? No problem. If an employee has insurance, we will bill their insurance. If your employee doesn’t have insurance, Southern Coos will cover the cost of the test.
For additional information about the Essential Bandon COVID Testing Program, please call 541.329.1032.
