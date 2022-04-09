Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center’s Medical Imaging Department recently received its renewed American College of Radiology (ACR) Computed Tomography (CT) accreditation, following a stringent set of guidelines.
Medical Imaging Manager Deb Backman explained that the process, which can often take up to six months, was completed by the SCHHC Medical Imaging Department in six weeks. This particular accreditation was for the hospital’s CT scanner. The Technologists, Medical Imaging Manager, Radiologist, and CEO had to prove that the machine had met certain “phantom” tasks following standard protocols verified by the American College of Radiology.
In addition, all Technologists and Radiologists must have certain levels of documented education and training as well as continued education. ACR requires proof that the CT Technologists are able to competently and efficiently complete CT scans with reduced radiation exposure techniques.
The tests and documents are gathered, then submitted to ACR for approval.
There is a program utilized through ACR for low-dose lung screening and mammography screening in order to track cancer patients through multiple modalities.
“What that means is our patients will receive images by a licensed Technologist with continuity of care involving improved scanning techniques with reduced dosage of ionizing radiation,” Backman said.
ACR accreditation is reinstated every three years. The CT scanner in the Southern Coos Hospital Medical Imaging Department has been ACR accredited since 2018.
The next ACR accreditation will be on the hospital’s state-of-the-art 3-D mammography unit, which has been ACR accredited since 2012.
“It’s a big deal to pass the first time with no dings,” Backman said. “I’m very proud of the team and their well-deserved accolades for assisting in passing our national ACR accreditation for CT scanning.”
What is the ACR accreditation?
American College of Radiology (ACR) Computed Tomography (CT) Accreditation is recognized as the gold standard in medical imaging. By displaying the gold seals of ACR Accreditation, hospitals and imaging centers can demonstrate to their patients, payers and referring physicians that they are committed to providing the safest and best quality care possible.
What is computerized tomography used for?
A CT scan can be used to visualize nearly all parts of the body and is used to diagnose disease or injury as well as to plan medical, surgical or radiation treatment.
A CT scan or computed tomography scan is a medical imaging technique used in radiology to obtain detailed internal images of the body noninvasively for diagnostic purposes. The personnel that perform CT scans are called Radiographers or Radiologic Technologists.
