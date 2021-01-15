Objectively, everything about 2020 has been a defining, life-altering period of time. Nowhere has this been more evident than in healthcare. Hospitals and medical facilities around the country have been swamped with COVID cases, and even now in mid-December, almost a year into the global pandemic, we are seeing another steep surge in identified cases, hospitalizations, and, most unfortunately, deaths due to the disease.
Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, like most medical facilities across the country, began preparations for COVID back in March. Throughout the year, we have asked the community to help slow the spread of the disease. Our work wouldn’t be possible without the strength and resilience of our staff and community. So while the following words are ostensibly a year-in-review, the most important message that should not be lost is that Southern Coos is indebted to the strength of our community.
The Year Began…
With the rampant spread of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe and the United States. The healthcare system in our nation has not had a test like this in our lifetimes.
On the southern Oregon coast, our experience was somewhat different. Only in the last quarter of the year have we seen significant increases in COVID-19 cases. In March and April, as the danger from COVID-19 became crystal clear, many hotspots sprang up across the country. Coos County saw a smattering of cases in the initial months but nothing like what we saw other places experience.
Even with the paucity of identified cases, the staff and community of Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, like many hospitals and medical facilities, prepared for an onslaught of cases. These preparations included erecting the disaster tent in our ED parking lot, stocking up on our personal protective equipment such as gowns and gloves, and spending long hours developing COVID-19 policies and procedures.
Due to the early statewide lockdown and restrictions on elective procedures, SCHHC saw patient volume plummet across the board. Our highly-skilled surgical staff did not touch a scalpel for almost two months; lab and medical imaging tests cratered. The engine of our hospital, the Multi-Specialty Clinic, did not stop seeing patients but did institute a robust telehealth program so patients could see their provider remotely and stay safe.
Our staff rose to the occasion, banding together to meet this unprecedented challenge head on. Staff like Victoria McNeely, SCHHC’s Quality & Risk Manager, who spearheaded much of our COVID preparation and convened planning meetings to ensure all staff were on the same page.
The preparation filtered throughout the entire staff: from the screeners at all SCHHC points of entry who calmly and professionally explained COVID screening protocols to the public, to our tight-knit Environmental Services group, who incorporated new sanitation techniques to protect us. Perhaps April Flowers, EVS specialist, said it best when she stated “COVID has seen all of us come together.”
And of course our fearless frontline staff—nurses, nurse practitioners, ED physicians, unit clerks, respiratory therapists, laboratory personnel—all of whom remain practiced and at the ready.
“We are finding ways to do our work better, faster, and with more communication,” stated Cindy Kessler, lab manager.
Navigating a Confusing Time
Even in the midst of the pandemic, Southern Coos stood resilient and stayed focused on providing the best healthcare possible to our community. While our top and most pressing priority has been and remains to be COVID-19, it is useful for us to take a step back and celebrate our successes.
CEO Transition
In April, the Southern Coos Health District Board of Directors extended an offer to a new CEO, Eugene Suksi. The transition to Mr. Suksi has been as smooth as we could have hoped for and board and staff alike have rallied around his leadership. In addition, SCHHC hired Jeremiah Dodrill as CFO. Mr. Dodrill has extensive roots in Bandon.
Provider Recruitment
We continue to add providers to increase the capacity of our Multi-Specialty Clinic, including Drs. Noel Pense and Olixn Adams, both of whom work in the clinic and as hospitalists. In January, Dr. Christine Mitchell will start practicing at the clinic.
In addition, Tamara Stambaugh, FNP, joined us in November, and is establishing a health program at Bandon School District, starting with Ocean Crest Elementary. This collaboration came about as a result of conversations between members of the school administration, the hospital, and the hospital’s foundation, the Southern Coos Health Foundation.
New Members of the District Board of Directors
Added two new board members to the District board, including Cary McGagin and Norbert Johnson. Mr. McGagin is a realtor at Coastal Sotheby’s in Bandon, while Mr. Johnson worked in healthcare for many years in respiratory therapy.
Community Lights Recognition Program
In May, the Southern Coos Health Foundation, the hospital’s fundraising arm, launched the Community Lights program. The objective of the program was to rally the community around themes of “Bandon Together” and “Community Resilience.” We awarded a Community Light every week for 18 weeks. The program honored many people in the community who contributed to the health and well-being of Bandon, including: Cardas Audio, SCHHC Revenue Cycle Manager Cathy Mann, Coastal Harvest Food Bank, Banner Bank Manager David Hisel, Harv Schubothe, the SCHHC Medical Records team, Southwest Physical Therapy PT Assistant Jennifer Parker, and Wilson’s Market.
Essential Bandon COVID Testing Program
In response to the high uncertainty around COVID-19 in our business community, Southern Coos Hospital and the Bandon Chamber of Commerce co-sponsored a program called Essential Bandon COVID Testing. SCHHC is offering COVID testing to employers and workers at Bandon businesses. Priority is given to healthcare workers at organizations such as Coast Community Health Center, Pacific View, West Wind, and first responders like EMTs at Bay Cities Ambulance; the program also encompasses employees at businesses in Bandon. The objective of the program is to ensure that employers are able to send sick or potentially exposed employees to get tested and receive same-day results.
COVID Now
Oregon and the nation now enter into winter amid a surge in COVID cases. Our community may rest assured that Southern Coos is well-prepared. However, that is not to say that the southern Oregon coast is immune to COVID—far from it. Southern Coos Hospital has done everything, and more, within our power to prepare.
As a local healthcare leader, SCHHC encourages our community to remain vigilant: reduce your exposure by decreasing trips to places where groups of people congregate; when you do venture outside, wear a mask. Monitor yourself and your loved ones for any of the symptoms of COVID-19, especially fever, cough, and weakness.
Southern Coos Hospital acknowledges that the holiday season is a very difficult time for people to stay home and socially distanced. In many cases, this means that you may not see your family like you normally do. Southern Coos Hospital joins with the medical community in asking that you make these sacrifices for the good of the community’s overall health. We will get through this stressful time together.
If you have any questions about COVID, Southern Coos has set up a COVID hotline: (541) 329.1032, which is overseen by one of our family nurse practitioners.
SCHHC: Positioned for 2021
As a public entity supported by tax dollars from our community, our administration and board are acutely focused on the need to sustain our services and operations—in the best of times as well as when faced with an imminent threat from a pandemic. Like all hospitals around the state, SCHHC received allocations of CARES Act funds, which has bolstered our finances throughout the past calendar year. All told, we entered the pandemic on solid financial footing and we remain so. While we are experiencing a reduction of case volume and a corresponding reduction in revenue, we believe this decrease is temporary. Indeed, our case volumes have already started to climb back approaching historical levels in some departments. The district has budgeted conservatively and continue to build capacity to provide needed healthcare services.
We know that the upcoming months will continue to pose immense challenges to our operations, service delivery, and our financial position. The district is confident that we will emerge from the pandemic without having been forced to reduce staff or engage in otherwise service-adverse cost-cutting measures.
In Memoriam
The Southern Coos Hospital community experienced the passing of two people who were deeply involved in the hospital and district over the past 25 years.
Earlier this year, we learned of the passing of former CEO Jim Wathen. Jim led Southern Coos Hospital and Health District for seventeen years (August 1995 – July 2012), through some of its most formative and critical years, returning in 2016 to serve as Interim CEO during an administrative transition.
Jim should particularly be remembered for leading the District through the acquisition of the new Hospital site and build-out of the new Hospital, which opened in 1999. He was instrumental in keeping our local Hospital independent during a time when many small hospitals were consolidated into larger organizations. An enthusiastic advocate for rural healthcare, Jim was active in local, state and regional healthcare associations. Mr. Wathen was well liked and well-respected and he shall be missed.
Recently, we were saddened to learn of the passing of former Board Member and Board Chair, Esther Williams, following a battle with serious illness. She served Southern Coos Hospital and Health District for over 30 years, working as a Nurse and in a number of other roles in the hospital, and then later as a Board Member. A dedicated community servant, as well as a local business owner, Esther was a tireless advocate for the Bandon area.
Finally, Jim Reilly, the husband of longtime Southern Coos Hospital employee Donna Reilly, passed away in early November.
