Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center will once again offer free flu shots at its annual drive-through Flu Shot Clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 25, beginning at sunrise and continuing until 1 p.m. or while supplies last.

The free drive-through Flu Shot Clinic will be held in its usual location, in the graveled parking area adjacent to the main baseball field at Bandon City Park. Signs will be posted on 11th Street to clearly guide people.

