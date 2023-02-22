Hino Testifies

Raymond Hino, CEO of Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center, spoke at the Rural Health Policy institute conference in Washington, D.C.

 Contributed photo

Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center CEO Raymond Hino returned from a three-day Rural Health Policy Institute conference in Washington, D.C. with hope for the future of rural healthcare.

The conference was sponsored by the National Rural Health Association and held Feb. 7-9. Hino was part of a group of five Oregon attendees invited by Robert Duehmig, interim director of the Oregon Office of Rural Health.

