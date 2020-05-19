BANDON — Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center's Quarterly Art Show will open in June with the theme "Landscape as Muse."
Artists are invited to submit works for the show. Works can broadly interpret the theme of "Landscape as Muse" to include literal scenes such as those seen around us. Artists may also consider landscape in more imaginative terms, as long as they keep in mind that art on the hospital walls is meant to entertain and de-stress the patients, families, staff and general visitors. It is not a venue for nudity, violence, morbidity, or as a political soapbox.
Artists may enter 1-3 pieces using painting, collage, mixed media, drawing, photography or assemblage in all artistic styles: representational, abstract, impressionistic, or futuristic. All works must be able to be hung on the wall.
Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center’s Art Program continues to remain free to enter. Those who are able are asked to consider donating to the Hospital’s Art Fund.
Art may be dropped off from 12-4 p.m. Saturday or Sunday, May 30 or 31, at Art by the Sea Gallery, instead of the hospital, due to restricted access. Bring ready-to-hang art with an entry form to the north door of Art by the Sea Gallery, 145 Fillmore Ave. SE, Bandon (next to the Station Restaurant) or make alternative arrangements with show organizers.
Artists are strongly encouraged to wear a mask and observe social distancing practices during delivery of art.
There will be no onsite reception for this show. Watch for a Virtual Gallery link.
Contact show organizers with questions: Ava Richey, 541-297-6118 or Susan Lehman, 541-347-9888. For more information about SCHHC Quarterly Art Shows, email Scott McEachern at foundation@southerncoos.org.
