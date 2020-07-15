BANDON — The Southern Coos Health Foundation, Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, and the community celebrate the eighth Community Light: Dawn Churchill, owner of A Little Bite.
Nominated twice for her generosity and commitment to community, “Dawn has adapted her business model over and over again to adapt to the needs of the community while staying open to be sure that working professionals, home-bound patients and caregivers had access to affordable home cooked meals," read the nomination.
"She has prepared and distributed homemade meals monthly for the local food bank to distribute to the members of our community who may not be able to afford to pay for nutritious homemade meals. Since the start of the pandemic, she has promoted and cross-marketed all local businesses and restaurants to encourage locals to stay and shop local as well as encouraged other businesses to support one another.
"Although working double to cover, having to let two employees go and operating at a loss, she continues to do what she loves and take pride in preparing amazing affordable homemade food with quality and care.
"Dawn has also been engaged with other small businesses to provide support, advice, and most importantly, encouragement during this challenging period. I strongly believe that Dawn had demonstrated commitment and positive attitude towards the community which was supported by significant actions and activities.”
Another nomination read: “Since the unprecedented ramifications of COVID-19 and the economic impact it has had on Bandon residents, Dawn has developed creative ways to humbly give back to the community. She has furnished numerous frozen meals to Coastal Harvest Food Pantry for distribution and was able to offer hot meals to anyone who feels they have a need. As Dawn said, "just let me know. No questions will be asked.'"
While Churchill may be a relatively new transplant to the Bandon Community, having moved here only two and half years ago, she is truly dedicated to the community she now calls her own.
“I think the only way we can grow as a community, get through hard times, and rebuild our community is to truly support, empower, and celebrate each other’s successes," Churchill said. "You can’t expect other people to do good things without doing them yourself."
COVID fell during Churchill's month of giving, and every year she goes out of her way to give back and give more.
“I really believe in empowering and supporting other business owners," Churchill said.
When you pull up to get tacos or tamales at A Little Bite, you may not be prepared for all of the opportunities that can be found inside. Churchill not only serves authentic Mexican food, including the tamales that made her so popular at the Bandon Farmers Market, she is also serving over 26 different cuisines representative of 26 different countries through A Little Bite International Cuisine, during her Friday night international dinners.
A Little Bite International Cuisine, which was put in place to promote the stoneground spices, teas and coffees available for purchase at the restaurant, as well as a cookbook series that will be coming out the end of the year, is the entity that has funded Churchill's ability to provide home-cooked frozen meals to Coastal Harvest Food Pantry for families in need in the community.
“I have always donated back to the community that I have lived in," Churchill said. "Aside from that (Coastal Harvest) is a great business run by great people. I can’t drive around and dispense food to people but I can reach out to the community and those who know where it needs to go the most.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges, Churchill is a strong believer in resilience, both her own and the resiliency of entrepreneurs.
“As an entrepreneur you have to be resilient in many ways, and you have to be able to constantly change and adapt to the times," she said. "When you own a business and are an entrepreneur you have to take it and you have to run with what you can. A large percentage of people in this country are small entrepreneurs and the resilience of the small business entrepreneurs is what’s really going to help to build our economy back up, because we don’t get a bail out.”
“We as Americans will get through this and we will get through this together," Churchill said.
So how does Churchill, as a small business owner, get through this time of uncertainty and fear?
“My husband is my biggest supporting fan, and without him holding my hand through this crazy ordeal I truly wouldn’t have been able to continue to provide such services," she said.
“I truly believe that my talent for cooking is a blessing and a way to bring happiness to more than just someone’s stomach but also their hearts.”
For more information on the campaign and details on how to nominate a community member, friend, coworker, essential service provider, and/or local business owner/worker who has been a shining light go to the Southern Coos Health Foundation and Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center Facebook pages or the Southern Coos Hospital webpage www.southerncoos.org/communitylights. Nominations can also be submitted directly via survey monkey https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9LKXZT6.
Join SCHF as they rally around a theme of “Bandon Together” and “Community Resilience” and continue to spotlight community members who represent a light in the community.
