Thousands of young salmon have been released into the waterways of the Coquille River thanks to the help of a group of students at Coquille Junior/Senior High School.
On May 24, the high school students, along with staff from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and volunteers with the Coquille STEP nonprofit, prepared 4,871 salmon smolt for release into Coquille’s Cunningham Creek.
They worked together to fin clip the smolt. The salmon were then rested for a few days before being released into the creek and river system in an effort to increase the local salmon population.
“The Cunningham Creek salmon were released the Friday after fin clipping, and are well on their way,” said Coquillle STEP volunteer Pam Lewis.
“This return of salmon to our rivers runs on a 4 year cycle,” Lewis reported.
“Once the salmon mature in the ocean, the survivors will return to home waters where fishing and spawning can occur,” she said.
The Cunningham Creek Fish Hatchery is located on the Coquille Junior/Senior High School campus. It was recently updated and is now operating as part of a new hands-on agriculture program for students, thanks to a partnership between several agencies and the help of many volunteers.
Students who are part of Coquille Junior/Senior High School’s ‘Introduction to Agriculture’ program receive hands-on learning at the hatchery. The overall coursework covers a broad spectrum of agricultural topics, including natural resources.
The educational program is supported by The Coquille Tribe, Coquille STEP Association, Coquille School District 8 and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
