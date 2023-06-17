Thousands of young salmon have been released into the waterways of the Coquille River thanks to the help of a group of students at Coquille Junior/Senior High School.

On May 24, the high school students, along with staff from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and volunteers with the Coquille STEP nonprofit, prepared 4,871 salmon smolt for release into Coquille’s Cunningham Creek.

