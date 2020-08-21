BANDON — Patrick Salandro has announced his candidacy for the 2020 elections for Bandon City Council.
“I love this town. It’s a unique and beautiful place with history to preserve and a future to keep safe," Salandro said in a press release. "Bandon needs solutions that work for everyone — today and down the road.”
Salandro brings years of experience and working knowledge in supporting community infrastructure and services as a former assistant engineer at West Valley Sanitation District in California. Salandro said he is motivated to stabilize Bandon’s foundering utilities system and to find creative solutions to bolster the city’s financial health.
“I have my priorities set on positive, creative solutions and the real work of building a solid future for Bandon," he said.
Community-minded and valuing educational opportunity, Salandro has most recently worked as a member of the Ocean Crest Elementary School special education team.
“Schools give our future citizens opportunity and offer a support network to the families in this area," he said. "Those are only good things in my opinion. Worth every effort.”
Salandro said he is committed to doing the hard work of solving the difficult issues the City of Bandon faces — failing utilities system, revenue shortages, community-minded growth management, and the retention of senior city staff.
“Bandon is a true gem. We need to work together, pull our leadership together, hear the voices of our citizens. We need to get on the right track. I’m also not interested in trying to bash or be overly critical of our current leadership. I believe people serve the City of Bandon in political roles because they want the best for this town. I respect that and it’s a goal I share.
"Let’s move forward. I believe we need to stay focused on the tasks we need to accomplish to reach our unified goal — a strong, healthy, thriving City of Bandon. Let’s get to work.”
Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. For more election information, visit http://www.co.coos.or.us/Departments/CountyClerk/Elections.aspx.
