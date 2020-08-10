BANDON — The word bubble isn’t often associated with golf tournaments. But at this week’s 120th U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, it’s vital, perhaps the biggest reason the resort was able to host the United States Golf Association event amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
All participants in the event — from the golfers and caddies to their families and USGA officials to resort employees and journalists — are screened every day and had to pass two COVID-19 tests to be included in the bubble, and only people in the bubble are allowed at the facilities used for the tournament, including the resort’s practice center and the Bandon Dunes and Bandon trails golf courses, as well as all the on-site lodging and the dining facilities in the area of the lodge and the two golf courses.
The idea of forming a bubble came up quickly after the pandemic started, said Jeff Simond’s the resort’s director of golf and lead organizer of the tournament for Bandon Dunes.
“When adversity struck with the COVID-19 pandemic, rather than take (the tournament) off the table, basically the county and state — all the representatives were willing to let us show how to make it happen,” Simonds said. “The USGA and we started right away reimagining how we could have this championship.”
It was quickly decided there would be none of the social gatherings that have been features of the previous six USGA events at the resort. Also, there would be no volunteers, another mainstay of past events, or local fans. Each golfer is allowed only two guests, including a caddie if they choose to have one, and those guests also must be in the bubble.
The lack of that atmosphere only changes the nature of the event, not the focus.
“At the root, it’s still a championship,” Simonds said.
He praised the collaborative efforts, including with Coos Health and Wellness, Coast Community Health in Bandon, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and Bay Cities Ambulance.
“All of them have been on 10, 15 calls of working together, figuring out protocols and procedures — the different scenarios that could occur and how we would,” he said. “The last three months of planning has been about health and safety and minimizing the footprint of the championship.”
Simonds noted sacrifices have been made far and wide for the Amateur to happen. In a normal year, more than 7,000 golfers would try to qualify for the event at regional qualifiers across the country. This year, all 264 golfers here this week were chosen through exemptions including rankings and performances in past USGA events.
More than 700 people had signed up to volunteer and all were told they weren’t going to be able to help out.
It’s been a big impact on the resort staff, too.
During last year’s U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship, more than 600 resort employees helped in one way or other, Simonds said. For this week’s event, only 200 employees are in the bubble. And some of those have taken on multiple duties.
Transportation to the resort was a challenge, given social distancing, so employees, including members of the agronomy and culinary staffs, have driven to airports in North Bend and Eugene to transport the golfers to Bandon Dunes.
One of the hardest part, Simonds said, was telling employees they couldn’t be part of the bubble.
“It flies in the opposite way with how our staff works,” he said. “It’s one giant team and we are splitting into two teams.”
The rest of the staff is equally important, though, since the Pacific Dunes, Old Macdonald and Sheep Ranch courses remain open during the event.
“People who can’t help are representing the resort on the non-tournament side and they have guests to take care of, too,” he said.
Within the bubble, the United State Golf Association provided a doctor to quickly diagnose symptoms if golfers aren’t feeling well during the tournament — each person in the bubble has a temperature and symptom check every day.
And through the company BioReference Laboratories, rapid COVID-19 testing is being done on-site.
Coast Community Health Center is the local resource for health care, with an on-call doctor throughout the event.
“There is no tax on the broader community’s ability for testing,” Simonds said. “That was important to everyone — USGA, Bandon Dunes and the broader health community.”
Coast Community Health Center also helped at three other past USGA events at the resort, staffing the medical tents on site. Bay Cities Ambulance is helping this time, Simonds said.
A few other elements specifically focused on safety might not be noticeable to some people.
The dining options focus on social distancing, with golfers and their guests encouraged to take grab-and-go options. Outside the lodge, more outdoor dining has been set up with social distancing and tables set up for four or fewer people.
“Our food and beverage team has been masterful about planning it out,” Simonds said.
Meanwhile, both the Bandon and Myrtle Point school districts have provided a fleet of buses for quick evacuations of the golf courses in the case of environmental disasters.
“Lighting strikes and tsunamis are rare, but we have to be prepared,” Simonds said. “We saw it as a great way to support and have the community involved.”
In the past, the evacuation team included vans and drivers who were volunteers.
With all the bases covered for safety at the tournament, Simonds hopes the event remains a special experience — one of only four national tournaments being conducted by USGA this year along with last week’s U.S. Women’s Amateur and the upcoming U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open.
Qualifying started Monday morning and Monday and Tuesday all the golfers will play 18 holes on the Bandon Dunes and Bandon Trails courses — half the field on each course each day.
The top 64 players after the qualifying rounds advance to the match play portion of the tournament, which starts Wednesday. All the matches will be played on the Bandon Dunes course, including the 36-hole championship match Sunday.
To keep up with scoring, check the constant updates at www.usga.org. The Golf Channel also will provide live coverage in the afternoon each day starting Wednesday, from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 4-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
