MILWAUKIE, OR— Nicole Rush, OD, president of the Oregon Optometric Physicians Association’s (OOPA) board of directors, was recently announced as one of Vision Monday’s “Most Influential Women in Optical.”
Owner of Bandon and Coquille Vision Centers, Rush is one of 50 women chosen nationally for the prestigious distinction. She was recognized in the “Executive Suite” category.
Vision Monday's readers submitted hundreds of nominations for consideration in the 18th year of its "Most Influential Women in Optical" special report. Those recognized were selected by VM's editors. Selectees are considered leaders who are contributing their many talents to the optical business and vision care field.
This year's diverse group consists of executives, sales and marketing professionals, eyecare professionals, administrators, researchers and teachers, reflecting the wide reach of women in the optometric industry. The honor salutes women who have led the way in giving back to the industry, their patients, and their communities.
“A tireless volunteer and successful practitioner, she is more than worthy of this honor from Vision Monday,” said Geoff Knapp, OOPA executive director. “As president of Oregon Optometric Physicians Association’s board of directors, she personifies the word ‘leader.’ A graduate of Pacific University College of Optometry, as well as an adjunct clinical professor at PUCO, Dr. Rush has given back to the optometric industry throughout her inspiring career.”
Rush has been practicing optometry in Southern Oregon for nearly 20 years.
Rush credits her father, Dr. John Rush, “who allowed me to be involved in his optometry practice from a very young age and learn about this profession.” He was also a past president of OOPA and a past trustee to the American Optometric Association (AOA) Board of Directors. Dr. Rush is beginning her second year as OOPA president.
When it comes to leading and managing people, Rush said, “I fully believe in leading by example. It may be to the point where I’ve had to work extremely hard to delegate duties, because I like to get in and get my hands dirty. I learn better that way and I teach better that way.”
“I love optometry. I can’t imagine a more meaningful career to give my life to. I truly look forward to my work every single day. I hope that everyone finds something to do with their life that brings so much value to their life.”
About Vision Monday
Vision Monday (VM) identifies the trends, covers the topics, and shapes the conversations important to eye care professionals and leading optical retailers. The full special report may be found at: https://www.visionmonday.com/vm-reports/influential-women-in-optical/article/luminaries/
The Oregon Optometric Physicians Association (OOPA) is a statewide organization of doctors of optometry, college of optometry faculty, optometric students and industry related associates. The OOPA is an affiliate of the American Optometric Association (AOA).
