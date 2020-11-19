Bandon-By-The-Sea-Rotary Club's fourth annual Veterans Golf Tournament to benefit Coos County Veterans has been moved to Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Bandon Crossings Golf Course.
The tournament format will be a four-person scramble, but to meet new COVID-19 restrictions, instead of a traditional shotgun start, tee times will be assigned, with the first group starting at 9:30 a.m.
Also, instead of a post-tournament barbecue, the event will feature box lunches that will be placed in the carts.
The entry fee is $85 per person and includes green fees, range balls, golf cart and the boxed lunch.
Hole-in-one prizes include a $10,000 cash award sponsored by Bain Insurance and a 2020 Toyota Tundra 4x4 pickup truck sponsored by Coos Bay Toyota. Prizes will be awarded for closes to the pin on all five par-3 holes, as well as for the longest drive for men and women.
All net proceeds go to veterans organizations serving Coos County.
No handicap is required to enter. The tournament is described as a fun day and great way to honor our veterans.
Registration is done through the Bandon Crossings pro shop at 541-347-3232 and preregistration is encouraged.
For more information, contact Dave Buche at 541-572-2017.
