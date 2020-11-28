Rainy weather forced a one-week delay for the Bandon By the Sea Rotary Club’s Veterans Day fundraiser tournament.
It turned out to be a great decision by organizers, as the 13 teams enjoyed brilliant sunshine.
“What a beautiful day it was to honor our area veterans,” said Jim Wakeman, the head pro at Bandon Crossings, which hosted the event.
In the end, the group of Bobby Cox, Greg Harless, Alan Heckerd and John Miles posted a score of 58, 14-under par, to win the tournament.
They finished one shot ahead of the team of Levi Rider, Nick Cheser, John Kirkpatrick and Jake Lucero. The group of Tim Beckley, Tamara Beckley, Jack Waibel and Dave Hodges finished third at 62.
A total of 53 golfers played in the event.
“The four-person scramble format emphasized a fun day of golfing while raising money to support veterans in Coos County,” said Dave Buche, who coordinated the tournament with his wife, Diane.
Major sponsors this year included Bain Insurance, Bandon By the Sea Rotary, Cardas Audio and Coos Bay Toyota.
Club members volunteered in a number of ways during the event.
Wakeman expressed appreciation for all the people involved.
“Thank you to Bandon Rotary and Dave and Diane Buche in particular for all their hard work in organizing the event,” he said. “Also, we appreciate all the volunteers who gave of their time to help make the event such a success. Also, on behalf of Rotary, we’d like to thank all our area businesses for sponsoring the fundraiser.”
And to the golfers, Wakeman said, “Thank you for playing, because without your support this fundraiser would have never happened.”
One challenge caused by the delay was how to deal with the new COVID-19 restrictions that were put in place a few days before the tournament.
The Buches worked with Wakeman and the Bandon Crossings staff to change the traditional shotgun start to one based on tee times and the traditional post-tournament meal was canceled, with the teams instead receiving box lunches on the first tee to ensure proper social distancing.
“While the emphasis was on supporting our local veterans and having fun, and less about winning, there were still some impressive scores posted,” Dave Buche said, adding his only disappointment was “that nobody was able to get a hole-in-one and take home the 2020 Toyota Tacoma truck of the $10,000 prize.”
Holiday Best Ball
Bandon Crossings will have one more tournament for 2020, on Dec. 12.
The holiday best ball tournament sponsored by McKay’s Markets will be a two-person best ball with a $60 entry fee and lots of prizes.
In a twist, teams will have to count both scores every hole, one a gross score and one a net score.
Closest to pin prizes will be presented on all 18 holes, with the winners receiving a prime rib (maximum two prizes per golfer). In addition, raffle tickets will be sold with prizes including prime ribs and golf rounds at various regional courses. Proceeds from the raffle will be donated to a local organization to help with Christmas gifts for the less fortunate.
Fill the Shelves Shamble
The 2021 calendar will start with the annual New Year’s Day Fill the Shelves Shamble at Bandon Crossings.
All of the proceeds will go to area food banks.
More than $15,000 has been raised for food banks over the past 10 years.
For more information on the Holiday Best Ball and Fill the Shelves Shambles events, call Bandon Crossings at 541-347-3232 or visit www.bandoncrossings.com.
Veterans Scramble
Nov. 21
Bobby Cox, Greg Harless, Alan Heckerd and John Miles, 58; Levi Rider, Nick Cheser, John Kirkpatrick and Jake Lucero, 59; Tim Beckley, Tamara Beckley, Jack Waibel and Dave Hodges, 62; Ed Tyner, John Loverin, Wim McSpadden and Jim Wakeman, 63; Bo Clark, Neal Cahoon, Mike Dobney and Jim Manteiga, 64; Dave Buche, Diane Buche, Scott Buche and Ed Atkinson, 64; Tressa Berg, Dan Berg, Dan Brown and Joe Gisholt, 68; Chris Moorelock, Reed McNeely, Amanda Carlton and Mike Barnes, 69; Dennis Thomason, Larry Langenberg, Dan Hester and Art Robison, 69; David Kimes, Craig Ford, Ray Fabien and Chip England, 69; Jon Gysbers, Howard Seaton and Dan Andor, 70; Carmon Defranco, Keith Johnston, Gene Reiner and Marty Brennan, 71; Judy Miles, Rhonda Gore and Clyde Gore, 84.
Closest to Pin — Levi Rider (No. 6), Mike Dobney (No. 9), Greg Harless (No. 11), Ed Tyner (No. 14), Dan Andor (No. 17).
Long Drive — Women: Tamara Beckley. Men: Scott Buche.
Casual Fridays
Nov. 20
Low Gross — Sam McCullough 73, Dan van Donk 74, Brian Gibson 75, Phillip Shoaf 78, Ryder Desteunder 79, Kevin Phillips 79, Greg Harless 79, Brian Saksa 80, Richard Stefiuk 81, Wayne Everest 83, Mark Nortness 83, Mitch McCullough 84, Bobby Cox 85, Bob Bray 88, Jim Lorenzen 90, Val Nemcek 94, Phil Bennett 101, Rick Evans 103, Luke Thornton 109.
Low Net — John Shaw 67, Cedric Johnston 68, Frank Cronan 69, David Kimes 70, Robert Webber 70, Chip England 71, Martha Blochlinger 71, Eric Oberbeck 72, Wim McSpadden 72, Dewey Powers 73, Gerard Ledoux 75, Jim Sylvester 76, Marilyn Pothier 77, John Johnston 77, Kathrine Barton 79, John Ohanesian 83, Richard Wold 85, Craig Ford 89, Tom Gant 89.
Closest to Pin — Greg Harless (No. 6), Mark Nortness (No. 9), Cedric Johnston (No. 11), Chip England (No. 14), Brian Saksa (No. 17).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In