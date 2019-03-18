BANDON - All Bandon high-school aged students are invited to participate in the Bandon Rotary 4-Way Test Speech Contest, to be held at noon Friday, April 19, during the Bandon Rotary lunch meeting.
The purpose of the 4-Way Test Speech Contest is to help youth, Rotarians and the community at large to more completely understand, encourage and foster the principles of ethical behavior, Rotary and the objects of “Service Above Self.” The contest is sponsored by Bandon-By-The-Sea Rotary.
Subject for the speech: Apply the 4-Way Test to everyday relationships with people: 1. Is it the truth? 2. Is it fair to all concerned? 3. Will it build goodwill and better friendships? 4. Will it be beneficial to all concerned? the speech should be no less than five minutes or more than seven minutes in length. Examples of winning 4-Way Test Contest speeches can be found on YouTube. Students will be expected to present their speech during the Rotary lunch.
Cash prizes will be awarded locally, and the winner will advance to the District 5110 Contest in Coos Bay on Saturday, May 4, where cash prizes up to $3,500 will be awarded.
Specific contest guidelines are available at the Bandon High School office or by calling Amy Moss Strong at 541-290-9989. Deadline to register is Friday, April 12.